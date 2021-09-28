Xponance Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

