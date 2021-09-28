Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

