Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

