Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.19. Yext shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

