Yu Fan Sells 156,133 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Yu Fan decreased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,133 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises 34.9% of Yu Fan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yu Fan’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

AVIR traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.20.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.