Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.