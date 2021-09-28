Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.