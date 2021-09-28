Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post sales of $585.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.70 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harsco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

