Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce $329.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.48. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

