Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $207.01. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

