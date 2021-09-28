Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $138.59. 29,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,960. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $139.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.