Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $138.59. 29,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,960. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $139.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

