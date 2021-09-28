Zacks: Analysts Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce sales of $206.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.51 million and the lowest is $206.00 million. SunOpta reported sales of $314.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $836.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.34 million to $838.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.83 million, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $902.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

STKL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $994.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.