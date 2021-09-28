Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 208,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

