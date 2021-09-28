Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

