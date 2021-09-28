Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.