Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce sales of $3.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BEEM traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $29.99. 200,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 million and a PE ratio of -36.13.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

