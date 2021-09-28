Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.41. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

