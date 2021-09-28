Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 303.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 347.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177,391 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,887. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.