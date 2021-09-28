Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

PSTG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,683. Pure Storage has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

