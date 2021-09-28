Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.34. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

