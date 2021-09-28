Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $0.52. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $74.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,369.31. 1,322,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,642. The firm has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,512.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.35. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

