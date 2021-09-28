Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,597 shares of company stock worth $565,694 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 84,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $58.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

