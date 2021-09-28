Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $533.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 194,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

