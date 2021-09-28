Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 28,870 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 14,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

