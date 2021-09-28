Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $190.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.80 million. Perficient reported sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $736.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.01 million to $743.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $827.29 million, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,220. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

