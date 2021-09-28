Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

