Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $2.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

