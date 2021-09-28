Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) to Hold

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from improving end-market businesses in the quarters ahead. Strength in the residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance. The deal with Rexnord will boost its market presence and shareholder value. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $8.70-$9.00, suggesting mid-point growth of 53% from the previous year’s reported figure. Sales are expected to grow in high-teens for the year. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been increased for 2021. However, the persistence of headwinds related to supply-chain disruptions, lingering impacts of COVID-19, inflationary issues, and 80/20 reorganization actions might be concerning. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.93. 8,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Shares of Regal Beloit are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

