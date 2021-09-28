Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

