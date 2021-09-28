ZClassic Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,943.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00246246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00122255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.