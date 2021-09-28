Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.17. 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

