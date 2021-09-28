Zeepin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,346.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $379,647.92 and $6,346.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

