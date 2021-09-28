Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.