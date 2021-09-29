-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 47,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,272. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

