$0.17 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $508.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

