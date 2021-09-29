-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,202. The company has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Mustang Bio by 69.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mustang Bio by 89.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

