-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

