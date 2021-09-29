-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 14,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

