-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.36). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

