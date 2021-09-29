$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

