$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

