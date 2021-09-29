$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

