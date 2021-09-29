$0.45 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,039. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $102,715,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

