$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 90,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

