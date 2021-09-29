-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,147,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

