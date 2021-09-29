$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.