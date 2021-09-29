$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

