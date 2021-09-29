$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $154.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.