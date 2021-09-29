$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in CF Industries by 132.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 2,120,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

