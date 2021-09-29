1,019 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.