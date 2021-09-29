1,286 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.