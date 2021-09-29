16,331 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 0.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $690,000.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,871. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

